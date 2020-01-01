Where distributed teams get work done
Build and develop ideas with distributed teams as if you were in the same room, anywhere, anytime.
With enterprise-ready security and advanced administration controls, deploy Miro company-wide with ease. A dedicated Customer Success and Account Manager will partner with you every step of the way to ensure your team’s success and train you on best practices we’ve picked up from other enterprise customers.Learn more about Miro Enterprise →
Whether your teams are colocated, distributed, or fully remote, Miro provides an engaging, intuitive, in-person collaboration experience with multiple options for real-time or asynchronous teamwork on an online whiteboard.
Miro’s infinitely zoomable canvas and web whiteboard enables you to work the way you want to. Unleash your creativity, plan projects from all angles, and create centralized hubs of information to keep everyone in the loop. See the big picture and the details.
Our deep integrations with today's most popular and trusted tools like Dropbox, Box, Google Suite, JIRA, Slack, and Sketch tie in seamlessly to your existing workflow within a scalable online whiteboard.
Enterprise-grade security
Rest easy knowing privacy and securityCheck our Enterprise plan →
has been built into the fabric of the Miro’s online whiteboard platform, including
Calling all modern-day
pioneers
Product Management
Miro has successfully helped us ship multiple large-scale product releases. Now we can decide on design changes quicker, enabling us to ship 20% faster... and stay ahead of our competition.
Agile
Miro has helped us work across multiple sites around the world and has enabled us to be far more productive than before.
Project Management
Miro provides a great experience. I've been able to customize templates for my projects, and I really like the complete open flexibility to create any board possible.
Product Design Research
We were struggling with sharing large artifacts like Journey Maps because 70% of folks who needed
Join over
3 million users
